Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:33 PM

Bangladesh

Titas Gas snaps 7,004 illegal connections in 4 districts

Titas Gas has disconnected 7,004 illegal gas connections across Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Mymensingh between September 8 and November 10, according to a press release issued today.

During the two-month operation, Titas removed 40 kilometres of illegal pipelines in areas including Keraniganj, Kamrangirchar, Fatullah, Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, Savar, Gazipur, and Mymensingh.

The drive, targeting illegal gas usage, will continue, the release added.

Among the disconnected connections were 97 industrial units, 56 commercial establishments, and 6,851 residential connections.

In yesterday's drive alone, three industrial and 61 residential connections were cut in Keraniganj, Fatullah, and Gazipur, Titas said.

