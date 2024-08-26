Timing of polls ‘a political decision’

Says Yunus in address to nation, asks people to fix interim govt’s mandate, tenure

Urging the people to set the interim government's tenure and mandate, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said when the elections will be held is "completely a political decision".

"Everyone is eager to know when our government will depart. The answer lies in your hands. It is up to you to decide when to bid us farewell. We are not the people to rule the country," he said in a 26-minute televised address to the nation yesterday evening.

He went on to request the people to discuss and prescribe what is the least the interim government needs to do.

"We can get a guideline from this discussion," Yunus said, adding, "But the political decision is the ultimate decision. And political decisions will only come from political discussion."

The chief adviser also assured that he would not seek to extend his tenure.

He said the members of the advisory council took up the responsibilities at the call of the students and have been carrying out their duties with utmost diligence as a team.

Seeking blessings from the people, he said the government does not want to lose the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh, earned through the blood of the students and the people.

"If we lose this opportunity now, we will be defeated as a nation. We want to remain committed to the martyrs, the injured, and the surviving students so that we do not lose this achievement."

He said local government institutions will be empowered, and decentralisation of power will be ensured to strengthen democracy.

Necessary reforms to the administration; judiciary; Election Commission and the electoral system; and law and order would be made to ensure free flow of information and a free, fair, and participatory elections.

"The aim of these [reforms] will be the initiation of an accountable political system against corruption, looting, and genocide," Yunus said.

The chief adviser said after the fascist government leader fled the country in the face of public wrath, they want to build a country where the human rights of every citizen are completely protected.

"We have one goal -- an open, democratic, exploitation free, and non-communal Bangladesh. We are one family. We have one goal. We are committed to ensuring that no division can disrupt our dream," said the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

He said Bangladesh was built with the supreme sacrifice of several millions, but it has been destroyed by fascism and tyranny.

"Corruption has entered every sphere of the country."

The country had been changed so much that even an autocrat's peon can accumulate illegal wealth of Tk 400 crore without any obstruction.

"They have crippled the education sector; looted banks and the stock market; set world records in project expenditures; plundered resources openly; turned law enforcement agencies into puppets of their party; snatched away freedom of speech; and violated human rights. These are just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

To consolidate power, he said, "The fascist government curbed the people's constitutional power and rights. Their misrule, corruption, injustice, repression, and farce in the name of justice endangered public safety."

Millions of people were deprived of their voting rights for years and the autocrat not only took the nation's ownership, it also handed it over to its families and party people, he said.

Yunus thanked the people for their support for his government's efforts to bring reforms and said, "We realise that you have high expectations of us. We are determined to meet these expectations."

However, the long-standing absence of democracy and 15 years of fascist rule left the interim government with challenges as big as mountains.

"But we are ready to take up the challenge," he said, urging all to have patience.

He called on all not to force the immediate fulfilment of their demands, threaten individuals at work, mount pressure to lodge cases, or attack people arrested at courts.

"These actions will tarnish the glory and potential of the revolution of student and people, and hinder the efforts to build a new Bangladesh," Yunus said.

He said the government had to begin the job of rebuilding the country on a fragile structure, which is contrary to public interest.

The government wants to build Bangladesh in such a way that the people become the source of all power in the true sense. "We must succeed in the task of reforming… There is no alternative to this."