Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:08 AM

Bangladesh

Time to intensify movement for democracy: Fakhrul

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 13, 2024 12:00 AM
File photo

Stating that all opposition parties are now united against the current government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy will be intensified soon.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said the Awami League government is now the main enemy of the opposition parties as it has destroyed all institutions of the country.

He said their party is talking to all the leftist and right wing parties to make their ongoing movement a success.

"I am very happy to say that in this movement, no political party was in favour of this government, no one supported them... This is a great success of the movement. No one went to the so-called polls (on January 7), except the Jatiyo Party," he said.

