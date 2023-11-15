Time for dialogue is over: Quader

With the Election Commission set to announce the polls schedule in the evening, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the time for dialogue is over.

"When will the dialogue take place? The election schedule is being announced today," Quader told journalists after a talk with US Ambassador Peter Haas at the secretariat.

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal is set to address the nation and announce the schedule for the upcoming general election at 7:00 pm today.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the CEC's speech in the evening, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said while briefing reporters this morning.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, in a letter to Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, said the US government wants dialogue among political parties in the country without any condition to resolve the political crisis over the upcoming election.