Tidal water inundates Bhola’s low-lying areas

Different low-lying areas across Bhola have been inundated by rising waters of the rivers for the past few days due to influence of the full moon.

The water enters the localities twice during tide, between 10:00am and 3:00pm, causing waterlogging in the areas and disrupting the lives and livelihoods of people.

The gangway is sinking due to the increase in river water, traffic is blocked for up to 6 hours.

At the Elisha Ferry-ghat in Bhola, this correspondent saw the gangway submerged under 4-5 feet water as Meghna and Tetulia rivers's water levels rose due to full moon tide. It remains submerged for around six hours, halting ferry movement during this time. Numerous goods-laden trucks were seen parked nearby, waiting to board the ferry when the water would recede.

The waiting vehicles at the ferry ghat also often lead to severe traffic congestion to the connecting roads.

Masum, a Lakshmipur-bound truck driver, said while it usually takes only two hours to reach Lakshmipur, he had been waiting for over 12 hours due to the present situation.

At least 30 villages in Rajapur union under Sadar upazila have been inundated by the tidal water. As there is no embankment there, the situation has been a dire one, affecting around 2,000 residents.

"Our house is submerged under 4-5 feet water. The earthen stove in the kitchen is under water. We have not been able to cook anything for past six days, and have been living on dry food only," said Fatema, a local resident.

Masud Rana, a member of Rajapur union parishad, demanded relief for the affected people in the union.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board, a similar situation also persists in low-lying areas of Charfassion, Lalmohan upazila, Manpura, Dhalchar, Char Kukri Mukri and other adjacent coastal areas.

"The water levels of at least 10 main rivers in Barishal division rose due to tide under influence of full moon over the past six days. As a result, most low-lying areas in the division have been flooded," said Md Tajul Islam, deputy divisional engineer of BWDB, Barishal Division.

Md Hasanuzzaman, executive engineer of BWDB in Bhola, said the water will continue to rise for at least 4-5 more days and the situation will linger during this time.

The tidal waters, however, did not breach dams and embankments anywhere, he added.