Tidal surge leaves deep scars on St Martin’s Island

11 resorts, many homes damaged

The tidal onslaught that battered St Martin's Island in recent days has eased, but the damage left behind is now painfully visible.

Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and intensified by the new moon, unusually high tides caused widespread destruction across the remote island in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Faizul Islam, acting chairman of the St Martin Union Parishad, described the waves as "rampaging", saying those damaged homes, trees, and at least 11 hotels and resorts that line the island's coast.

The affected establishments include Hotel Obokash Parjoton, Nonajal Beach Resort, Atlantic Resort, Beach Camp Resort, Neel Hawa Beach Resort, Shanti Niketan Beach Resort, Marine Beach Resort, Pakhi Baba Resort, Sea View Resort, Dreamers Paradise Resort, and Sunday Beach Resort.

"Tidal waters rose 1 to 3 feet above normal. Trees were uprooted, and salty water flooded more than a hundred homes. The residents say they have never seen such devastation on this island before," he said.

He added that fallen coconut trees had damaged several houses and boats. Boat communication between the island and Teknaf has resumed as the sea has calmed slightly.

"Hotels along the beachfront were nearly submerged by the waves," said local resident Tayeb Ullah. "Now that the water has receded, the true extent of the damage is being revealed. I've never witnessed destruction like this before."

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan said the authorities are aware of the situation and are seeking further information.

Although the situation has improved slightly, weather officials warn that the threat isn't over. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Cox's Bazar today, raising concerns of flash flooding and landslides in hilly areas.

"There is a risk of landslides due to continuous rainfall," said AB Hannan, assistant meteorologist at the Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office.