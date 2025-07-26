Tidal surge inundates coastal south

Hundreds stranded in Bhola; launch plying suspended on 10 routes

Due to the combined effect of the new moon (amavasya) and a low-pressure system over the Bay, an abnormal tidal surge has inundated vast low-lying areas of coastal southern Bangladesh for the second consecutive day.

Water levels have risen sharply in major rivers, including the Bishkhali, Meghna, Baleshwar, and Kacha, flooding many low-lying areas in Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Barguna districts.

According to the Water Development Board (WDB), the unusual tidal surge has been triggered by the astronomical tide and intensified further due to the prevailing low-pressure system and strong winds.

Bhola appears to be the worst-hit district, with the Meghna currently flowing 1.12 metres above the danger level -- the highest recorded in the region, the WDB confirmed.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said rough weather and strong gusts have forced the suspension of vessel operations on at least 10 coastal routes connected to Bhola.

At Bhola River Port, passengers are facing severe difficulties boarding and disembarking from Dhaka-bound launches, as pontoons remains submerged.

"I struggled to board the launch with my family due to the submerged gangway," said passenger Anwar Hossain.

Md Tajul Islam, WDB sub-assistant engineer, confirmed that water in the Meghna at Tajumuddin point is flowing 1.12 metres above the danger mark, resulting in a tidal surge of up to five feet in some areas, especially along the Meghna's coastal belt.

Md Jasim, BIWTA inspector in Bhola, said water levels began rising on Friday noon, submerging pontoons and gangways at Bhola River Port. This situation has continued for two days.

Md Hasanuzzaman, executive engineer of the WDB in Bhola, confirmed water is flowing up to five feet above the danger level in some areas. "While low-lying areas are inundated, embankments are still holding firm," he added.

He said the low-pressure system and high winds are also significantly accelerating the rise in water levels.

In Rajapur union of Bhola Sadar upazila, most areas have gone underwater, leaving hundreds marooned. "This is the highest tide I've seen this year. Our homes are submerged under at least two feet of water. Roads, ponds -- everything is underwater," said Alauddin Majhi, a local resident.

Another resident, Jasim Mia, said, "Before we could even prepare, household items were soaked. With roads submerged, it's impossible to reach hospitals with sick patients."

The tidal surge has also submerged homes in low-lying areas of Tajumuddin and Monpura upazilas.

In Barishal city, areas like Palashpur, Amanatganj, Rupatoli, and Rasulpur have been hit by waterlogging. In 19 slum areas along the riverbanks, thousands of residents are now stranded by floodwaters.