TIB's report ‘giving weapon’ to anti-democratic forces: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the Transparency International Bangladesh and the BNP is using similar language and hoped that it will not work as a supportive force to anti-democratic forces.

TIB, in a report published Tuesday, said the 12th parliamentary election was a one-sided one that was staged to appear competitive.

"It seems that there is a similarity in terms of language between what BNP says and what TIB is saying. We expect that TIB will not work as a supportive force for the anti-election and anti-democratic forces," he told reporters at his ministry. He also urged TIB not to "give weapon" to those forces.

The foreign minister hoped that TIB would not turn into "a spokesperson for a group" and uphold its reputation without deviating from its neutral position.

The Awami League joint general secretary said he received several phone calls with questions about the TIB report.

Though TIB was supposed to concentrate on research issues, in most cases, they do not do any research, Hasan Mahmud claimed.

The foreign minister said the election was held in a festive atmosphere and international observers from the US, European Union, Commonwealth, OIC, and others described it as "free and fair".

He said it seems TIB came up with its report with refined remarks made by BNP leaders.

Hasan Mahmud said the Election Commission demonstrated a strong role with the strict imposition of laws including the cancellation of AL candidates and other measures.

"There was no appreciation of EC efforts in the TIB report," he said.

On Tuesday, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman held a press conference to share the findings of the anti-corruption watchdog's study titled "The 12th Parliament Election Process Tracking."

"It is an ominous sign regarding the future of democracy and democratic elections in Bangladesh," he said.