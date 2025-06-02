TIB voices concern over river grabbing

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday expressed deep concerns over illegal structures and rampant encroachment at the confluence of the Dhaleshwari and Shitalakkhya rivers.

TIB urged the authorities to immediately blacklist Shah Cement, which according to a report published by this newspaper, occupies approximately 24 acres of land at the confluence in the Mukterpur area of Munshiganj, said a statement.

The TIB called this a blatant violation of environmental and river conservation laws and called for removal of illegal structures to restore the natural flow of the rivers.

The Daily Star report headlined "A blatant river grab" was published on Sunday.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "There is no justification whatsoever for this operation that is destroying two rivers through encroachment. Such actions not only ruin the navigability of rivers but also gravely endanger the country's ecological balance and the lives and livelihoods of river-dependent communities.

"We believe that such a river-grabbing entity has no moral or legal right to maintain any business relationship with the state or the government. We call for the immediate blacklisting of Shah Cement as a first step toward ensuring strict accountability," he said, adding that the firm should be barred from all government contracts, licences, and financial incentives.

He also urged all other businesses to set an example by cutting ties with Shah Cement.

TIB urged the local administration, Department of Environment, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, and the National River Conservation Commission to initiate action against Shah Cement and other encroachers.

"Although the Munshiganj District Administration and the National River Conservation Commission identified the company as an "encroacher" in 2018, 2019, and 2023, the government has yet to take effective action to protect the rivers."