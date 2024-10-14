TIB urges public to submit recommendations for ACC reform

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called on the public to submit recommendations for reforming the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In a press release issued today, TIB encouraged individuals to provide specific, experience-based advice to the ACC Reform Commission by October 30.

The commission was established by the interim government to enhance the ACC's effectiveness, independence, and fairness.

Touhidul Islam, director of TIB's Outreach and Communication Division, stated that the public's input is crucial for improving the ACC. Recommendations can be sent to [email protected] before the deadline.

The ACC Reform Commission is one of six commissions announced by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on September 11 as part of the interim government's broader reform agenda.