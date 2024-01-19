TIB speaks the same language as BNP

Says Quader; Hasan Mahmud, Arafat slams it for report on national polls

Two ministers and one state minister slammed Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday alleging that its report on the national election was partial.

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader alleged that the report was one-sided, anti-government and unrealistic.

"Their [TIB] every word is one-sided; they advocate for the BNP. They are an anti-government [organisation]. TIB also speaks the same language as BNP," said Quader at a press briefing at the political office of the AL president in the capital's Dhanmondi.

He also alleged that the organisation is BNP's agent.

TIB, in a report published on Tuesday, said the 12th parliamentary election was one-sided and staged to appear competitive.

"We have realised from history that TIB has always been against the Awami League. They have always worked for the BNP. They work on the basis of research. But we do not find neutrality in their research," said Quader.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the TIB and BNP are using similar language and hoped that it will not work as a supportive force to anti-democratic forces, reports UNB.

The minister said he received several phone calls with questions about the TIB report.

He said the election was held in a festive atmosphere and international observers from the US, European Union, Commonwealth, OIC, and others described it as "free and fair".

He said it seems TIB came up with its report with refined remarks made by BNP leaders.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat claimed that TIB did not follow any international criteria for making the report, BSS reports.

"The TIB has done the research within 10 days of the national election and reached many conclusions. I don't know how it is possible to conduct the research within a short period," he told reporters at a press briefing at his office at secretariat.