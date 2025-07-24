TIB slams govt over failure to form rights, info commissions

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed deep concern over the interim government not taking any initiative to set up the Information Commission and the National Human Rights Commission nearly a year into its tenure.

In a statement issued yesterday, TIB described the absence of these two constitutional bodies as "an unacceptable example of negligence toward state responsibility".

The watchdog said the absence of leadership in these key institutions has resulted in an embarrassing record for the government and called for their immediate formation.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The formation of the Information Commission and the Human Rights Commission is a vital symbol of the state's commitment to transparency, accountability, and human rights.

"Nearly a year into its tenure, the interim government has not demonstrated any visible or effective initiative to reconstitute either of the commissions. No clear explanation has been provided for the prolonged period during which the commissions remain unconstituted."

TIB said regardless of shortcomings, keeping both commissions leaderless for such an extended period not only sets an unfortunate precedent but also reflects a concerning indifference to the government's promise of ensuring free flow of information and protection of human rights.

"It directly contradicts the core mandate of the interim government, which was entrusted with state reform. This vacuum has effectively undermined citizens' access to information and the basic avenues for redress in cases of human rights violations," the statement reads.

It also questioned whether the government "planned to make it hard for people to get information or keep victims of human rights abuses from getting justice while they are in power".

"Not having an Information Commission for almost a year is not just an administrative oversight; it is a defiance of the constitutional right to receive information. Without the commission, citizens have no avenue to seek redress from the highest authority when access to official information is denied," said Iftekharuzzaman.

In the press release, TIB called for the immediate formation of the Information Commission and the Human Rights Commission to uphold the state's commitment to democracy, good governance, transparency, and human rights.

Moreover, in order to ensure that both commissions function independently, effectively, and in a way that garners public confidence, TIB strongly urged for institutional and legal reforms.