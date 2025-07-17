TIB slams govt move for direct procurement

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concern over the interim government's decision to spend nearly Tk 111 crore through direct procurement for construction and renovation work at the former prime minister's residence, Gono Bhaban, to establish the "July Uprising Memorial Museum".

In a statement signed by its Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, TIB said the decision to bypass existing laws and regulations under the justification of direct purchase goes against the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

According to media reports, the renovation work -- set to be completed by August 5 -- will be done through the direct purchase method, meaning no open tender will be invited.

The Advisory Council Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval in principle at a meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Describing the method as questionable, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the initiative to turn the former PM's residence into the "July Uprising Memorial Museum" -- aimed at honouring the martyrs and documenting the repression under the then Awami League government -- risks being undermined by this process.

He said direct procurement is generally allowed only in emergency situations, unforeseen disasters, or for specialised services requiring rapid delivery.

"This project was approved in December 2024. Under procurement rules, there was enough time to call for tenders and ensure open competition," he said.

"Yet, seven months later, and just three weeks before the deadline, the decision to bypass Sections 76(1) and 76(2) of the Public Procurement Rules appears unjustified. These rules clearly prohibit using direct procurement to avoid competition or show favouritism."

He said nearly Tk 111 crore worth of electrical, mechanical, and public works have already been awarded directly to two firms.

"Why was direct procurement used for a routine project? On what grounds were these two entities selected? How were the contract values set, and how will value for money be ensured?" he asked.

Iftekharuzzaman said without answers to these basic questions, awarding such contracts raises valid concerns about possible collusion and favouritism.

TIB warned that awarding a significant volume of public work without competitive bidding undermines the government's stated stance on fighting corruption and upholding reforms.

"On one hand, the government promises anti-corruption and reform. On the other hand, it breaches key procurement principles. This contradiction is self-defeating," he said.

TIB demanded an impartial investigation and a clear explanation for the delay despite having ample time, and why open bidding was ultimately bypassed.

"Unless transparency and competition are ensured in public spending," Iftekharuzzaman warned, "promises of reform will remain mere rhetoric, while corrupt practices continue to be normalised."