TIB not for or against any political party

Says the anti-graft watchdog

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday said they are in favour of free, fair, and inclusive elections, not for or against any political party.

The anti-graft watchdog issued a statement in response to Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that TIB is towing BNP's line.

TIB said the comment is self-embarrassing for Quader while reflecting the mindset of treating all critics as political opponents.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said it shouldn't be unknown to the learned minister that an inclusive election can only be held in a situation where a level playing field for all aspiring parties and candidates is ensured through the neutral, non-partisan and conflict-of-interest-free role of the Election Commission, election time government, administration, and law enforcement agencies.

TIB condemned the AL general secretary's attempt to associate the organisation with BNP for expressing doubts regarding a participatory election.

TIB expressed that while such allegations were neither surprising nor unnerving, they did highlight a recurrent trend where both major political parties, Awami League and BNP, responded with hostility whenever TIB's research reports or recommendations challenged their interests.

"TIB is an apolitical entity with no affiliations with any political party. It was deeply disappointing to hear such unfounded statements from a key minister of the state and the second-in-command of the ruling political party," said the statement.

Iftekharuzzaman further said, "TIB's position remains unwaveringly neutral when it comes to political alignments. Our focus is on fostering a corruption-free, democratic, and well-governed Bangladesh."

TIB stands firm in its commitment to democracy and good governance while opposing anti-democratic forces. The ongoing opportunistic hostilities from the two major political parties only served to highlight the organisation's neutrality, he added.