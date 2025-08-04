TIB chief calls NCP a 'king’s party'

Two of its allies are currently part of the government, he says

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has referred to National Citizen Party (NCP) as a "king's party."

He said this in response to a question during a press conference held today at the TIB office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

The press conference was organized to publish a research report titled "One Year After the Fall of the Authoritarian Government: Expectations and Achievements."

TIB's research report said that a political party, or "king's party," was formed with the support of the government.

A journalist asked, "Who are this king's party?" In reply, Iftekharuzzaman said, "There is nothing to hide. It is the Jatiya Nagorik Party (National Citizen Party). It has been described as a king's party. Because two of its allies are currently part of the government, it qualifies as a king's party."

The TIB executive director said the political journey after August 5 was unfortunate.

Explaining this, he said, "From that afternoon, some top leaders of the existing political parties started favoritism, extortion, and making money from legal cases. Over the past year, these things have increased. Even actions taken from the top level of the parties could not stop it."

"The new political parties also followed the same model from the beginning. They got involved in extortion, and moved forward on a self-destructive path," he added.