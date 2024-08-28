Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 02:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 02:55 PM

TIB calls for two-term limit for prime ministers

Also recommends barring PMs from holding post of party head
Photo: Md Abbas

Suggesting a series of reforms, Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman today recommended a provision that would limit an individual from serving as prime minister for more than two terms.

He also said that a person should not simultaneously hold the posts of prime minister or head of government and party leader for the sake of democratic practices.

Iftekharuzzaman made these recommendations to the interim government during a press conference at TIB's auditorium in the capital's Midas Centre, advocating for democracy, good governance, and the prevention of corruption.

Max 2 consecutive terms for PM among BNP’s proposed reforms

Among the recommendations for democratic practices, Iftekharuzzaman said that the speaker of parliament should be free from party influence, avoid conflicts of interest, and act as the guardian of parliament, conducting all parliamentary activities impartially.

He further suggested that the deputy speaker should be elected from the opposition in the parliament. In the absence of both the speaker and the deputy speaker, members of opposition parties included in the presidium should be allowed to perform the duties of the speaker.

Additionally, he recommended amending Article 70 of the constitution to allow MPs the freedom to criticise their party and vote against it on various matters, including legislation, except for no-confidence motions and the budget.

Jamaat e Islam logo
