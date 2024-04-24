TIB calls for halting bank mergers

Says it’ll give impunity to loan defaulters

Transparency International Bangladesh has called for halting the process of merger of banks.

Because, how it is being proceeded it can sidestep the main problem of the banking sector and gives impunity to those responsible for loan default and forgery, the anti-graft watchdog said in a press release yesterday.

Recently, the central bank has initiated steps to merge underperforming banks with stronger counterparts to save weak banks in the sector, which creates anxiety and uncertainty among the banking people.

The TIB asserted that the lack of transparency in the bank merger process, particularly concern about the management of default loans of weak banks.

It essentially sidesteps the main problem of the crisis and gives impunity to those responsible for loan defaults and forgery.

Based on media reports, only one bank has shown interest in voluntary merger that suggests the entire process has been imposed on them arbitrarily, which is a clear violation of the declared policies, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the TIB.

"How fair and reasonable is it to transfer the burden of default loans and forgeries to good banks without first assessing the assets and liabilities of the weaker ones?"

"It appears that the ongoing actions are akin to prescribing paracetamol for cancer treatment."

On the one hand, the culture of loan defaults is exacerbated by shielding those responsible for them and forgery under the guise of mergers, he added.

Contrarily, significant attempts are underway to compel good banks to digest weaker ones because of their success. This has created an atmosphere of anxiety and restlessness across the banking sector.

It is unrealistic to believe that simply merging banks, without ensuring effective accountability-based good governance to address the basic challenges in the banking sector, will resolve the problem or safeguard the interests of clients, he said.

The TIB criticised the provisions of the merger policy, which permit directors of underperforming banks to return to the board of the merged bank after a five-year break, as well as the provision for the reappointment of top executives.

"This provision rewards the perpetrators behind the banking crisis with impunity rather than holding them accountable."

Furthermore, the provision to maintain secrecy of new irregularities or corruption uncovered during audits of underperforming banks will not only hide financial discrepancies but also hinder the process of holding individuals accountable.

Essentially, it means protection for wrongdoings. It is disheartening to witness what is happening in the name of mergers as it shows how defaulters control banks, the TIB said.

As per the policy, a state-owned asset management company will acquire the non-performing loans of weak banks, indicating that government funds will be used to purchase these bad loans.

This essentially means that loan defaulters have once again been exempted by using public funds. Given the precarious state of the banking sector and public concerns, TIB emphasised the need for essential reforms in the bank merger policy.

These changes must be in line with global norms and experiences as well as the opinions of unbiased and renowned experts in the field.

Until these reforms are implemented, TIB calls for halting the implementation of decisions made in the name of mergers.