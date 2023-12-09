TIB awards 3 journos, Taalash programme for investigative reporting on corruption

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) today awarded three journalists and Taalash, a TV programme, for their significant role in investigative reporting on corruption.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman handed over crests and certificates among the winners at a programme at its Dhanmondi office in Dhaka.

The awardees include Shariful Islam, chief reporter of Ekushey Patrika (https://www.ekusheypatrika.com) from Chattogram; Zahid Hasan Shakil, Savar correspondent of Daily Kaler Kantho, senior reporter of independent Television Hasan Misbah.

Shariful Islam received the award in the local newspaper/online category, Zahid Hasan Shakil in the national newspaper category and Hasan Misbah in the electronic media (report) category.

Besides, five journalists of Independent Television's programme "Taalash" received an award in the electronic media (documentary).

Each of the awardees received prize money.

Earlier, a discussion on "Media, Freedom of Expression and Investigative Journalism: A Perspective on Bangladesh" was also held.

Jafar Sadik of TIB presented an article on the topic, marking the International Anti-Corruption Day today.

Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of TIB and human rights activist Sultana Kamal, Executive Editor of Dhaka Tribune Reaz Ahmed, Chief News Editor of News24 Shahnaz Munni, Planning Consultant of Boishakhi Television Julfikar Ali Manik and Director of Media and Outreach of TIB Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam spoke at the programme.

TIB introduced the investigative journalism awards in 1999. This year a total of 54 reports were submitted.