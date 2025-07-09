Thursday's HSC exams under Cumilla board postponed due to floods

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations scheduled for tomorrow under the Cumilla Education Board have been postponed due to the worsening flood situation in several areas, including Feni, under the board's jurisdiction.

The decision was made around 9:30pm today, said Runa Nasrin, examination controller of the Cumilla Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

She said a new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later.

The exams scheduled for tomorrow included Physics 1st paper, Accounting 1st paper, and Logic 1st paper.