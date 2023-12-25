Through Cartoons they express themselves

Young cartoonists’ take on election

A competitor being fed milk during a boxing match by his opponents (a dig at the current election situation), a grave with "fair election' written on its boundary wall, a satirical portrayal of a posh car valued at only Tk 50,000 as a commentary on candidates' affidavits, and caricatures of influential political figures, were among the 94 cartoons exhibited at an exhibition yesterday.

Bangladesh Cartoonist Association, Cartoon Factory and earki jointly organised a campus based cartoon competition and later the exhibition titled "Political Cartoon: The Election".

The five-day exhibition was inaugurated yesterday at the Drik Gallery. About 250 cartoons were sent for the competition from students of different universities.

In every situation, be it political, economic, or festive, cartoons in Bangladesh have consistently flourished, said visitors at the event.

From the Language Movement to the anti-dictatorship movement, cartoonists have ceaselessly continued their artistic expressions. Beyond the veil of laughter, cartoonists turned into powerful storytellers, transcending the confines of mere humor, they added.

Nurul Kabir, editor of the New Age, said, "When cartoonists draw cartoons they do not think about the consequences. It's a very challenging job now to draw political cartoons."

"Not just elections and voting, we have to depict the whole political and societal situation through cartoons and continue this journey," he added.

Simu Naser, the founder and editor of earki, said, "Cartoonists, a significant group working tirelessly for freedom of expression, have produced numerous election-themed cartoons in our country, visible both offline and on social media. This exhibition provides insight into the thoughts of young people regarding the election."

Maha Mirza, a researcher and activist, said, "Our creative young generation has crafted these cartoons, instilling hope that they will continue to contribute effectively to the progress of the country."