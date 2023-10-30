Three-week ban on fishing: Drives on, so is hilsa netting

Defying the three-week ban, fishers in Pabna’s Sujanagar upazila are fishing hilsa and selling them off from boats, evading the eyes of law enforcers. Meanwhile, drives are underway to stop this menace with fisheries officers regularly penalising the perpetrators. Photo: Star

Fishermen are rampant in catching hilsa illegally in the Padma in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna amid a 3-week ban on fishing to protect the mother hilsa during spawning season.

Local administration has conducted a series of drives to stop the fishermen but the activity still continues evading their eyes, sources said.

According to Sujanagar upazila fisheries office, 75 drives have so far been conducted in the Padma since the ban became effective from October 12.

However, only six fishermen could be apprehended and subsequently punished while in most cases they managed to flee before the officials could reach the spot.

"Fishermen have speedboats so they can easily flee. Whenever we conduct drives in the river, somehow, they get the information beforehand," said Nur Kajmeri Jaman Khan, Sujanagar upazila fisheries officer.

"During drives we have seized 2 to 2.5 lakh metres of fishing net from the river, fined six fishermen Tk 26,000 and also seized 50-60kg fish in the last 16 days of the ban," he said.

The seized fish have been donated to madrasas and orphanages while the nets were destroyed, Nur added.

During a recent visit, this correspondent found hundreds of fishing boats moving in the river for catching hilsa in Char Bhabanipur, Nischintapur, Satbaria, Bhatpara, Raipur, Malfia, Udoypur, Goyaria, Indrajitpur, Kamarhaat, Najirganj and few other points.

Fishermen requesting anonymity said in normal time they often do not get enough hilsa fish when fishing continues everywhere in the Padma, Meghna and other rivers but they can catch enough fish during the ban.

As catching fish is halted in other points, the fish swim downstream of the Padma.

"Fishing is our lone earning source, and we don't get financial support during the ban, so we are forced to continue fishing for the sake of our livelihood," a fisherman said.

Nur Kajmeri Jaman said there are around 4,500 fishermen in Sujanagar upazila, of them 2,000 to 2,500 catch hilsa.

"We have already started giving food support to the fishermen. A total of 1,200 fishermen were given 25kg rice each during the ongoing ban," he said, adding, they are trying to bring more fishermen under food support programmes during the ban.

Since open market sale of hilsa is also prohibited during the ban, the fishermen are selling their catch from their homes secretly.

"Police are actively monitoring the river banks and markets to prevent catching and selling of hilsa. Besides, river police are conducting raids in the river regularly," said Md Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sujanagar Police Station.