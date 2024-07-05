Three traffickers held in Dhaka

Police have arrested three members of a human trafficking gang from Dhaka's Uttara and Bashundhara residential areas.

The arrestees are: gang leader Sajeev Chakma, 21, of Rangamati's Barkal upazila; his sister Jassi Chakma, 23; and Mamiya Talukder, 21, of Khagrachhari's Dighinala upazila.

A Rangamati court yesterday sent them to jail after they were produced before the court shown arrested in a case filed with Baghaichhari Police Station for kidnapping a 19-year-old girl from an indigenous community in Rangamati. They confined her to Bashundhara and Uttara areas of Dhaka, and tried to force her to marry a man who speaks Chinese.

Police said the arrestees admitted their involvement in organised human trafficking.

Earlier, Rangamati police arrested them on Wednesday following a two-day drive after the girl filed the case accusing four gang members and few others including Chinese nationals.

Another accused member of the gang, Ankhi Chakma of Rangamati, is absconding.

Uttara Paschim police rescued the victim from house in Uttara on June 25 a day after her father lodged a general diary with Baghaichhari Police Station.

In the case statement, the victim said the accused first forcibly took her to Chattogram from Rangamati on June 19 and then to Dhaka.

On June 25, they took her to a restaurant and asked her to marry a man who speaks Chinese. As she refused, they confined her.

Meanwhile, a human chain was held in Rangamati yesterday demanding exemplary punishment to the arrested trafficking gang members.

Earlier, two women from Chakma and Marma communities filed similar separate cases with Rangamati's Naniarchar and Khagrachhari's Laxmichhari police stations on May 1 and April 26 respectively.