Three siblings jailed for extortion

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced three siblings to seven years' imprisonment in an extortion case.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge's Court-10 of Dhaka delivered the verdict, said state lawyer Azad Rahman.

The convicts are Najrul Islam, Mohammad Siraj, and Mohammad Taju.

During the verdict's delivery, only Siraj was present in the courtroom. The court also issued conviction warrants against Najrul and Taju, who are absconding.

During the trial, 14 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

According to the case documents, on May 14, 2013, Najrul and his two brothers demanded Tk 5,000 from Enayet Hossain, a steel trader in Begumganj area of Old Dhaka's Gendaria, threatening to kill him with a knife.

Later, Enayet filed an extortion case against the trio with Gendaria Police Station.

On July 4, 2013, Sub-inspector Amal Krishna Dey of the police station pressed charges against them.

On January 26, 2014, the court framed charges against the accused.