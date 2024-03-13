Three RHD engineers suspended

An executive engineer and two sub-divisional engineers of Roads and Highway Department have been suspended for allowing a contractor to withdraw bill before finishing the construction work on a road.

A contractor firm tasked with the construction of Nabinagar-Shibpur-Radhika regional highway in Brahmanbaria withdrew the entire Tk 53 crore bill for the project without completing it.

The firm, Rana Builders Limited, also withdrew half of the security deposit, which was earlier confirmed by Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, current executive engineer of RHD in Brahmanbaria.

The three suspended officials allegedly colluded with the firm to make this possible. A departmental case has been filed against them.

Among those suspended, Pankaj Bhowmik was executive engineer of Brahmanbaria RHD during the start of the construction work. Before suspension, he was working at Jamalpur Roads and Highways Department.

Among the other two, Daisy Roy Tumpa was working in Brahmanbaria prior to suspension, while Khandkar Nesar Ahmed was stationed at Mymenshingh.

This order was issued in a notification signed by ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges

The letter said a two-member committee of RHD has investigated the issue. During the investigation, the allegations were initially found to be true.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star published a report, titled "Tk 53 crore withdrawn for an unfinished road," on January 31 about the contractor firm being handed over the bill without completing the work.