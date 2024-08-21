Three more top police officials sent to forced retirement

Three top police officials, including two additional inspectors general of police (IGP), were sent into forced retirement from service this morning.

They are: Atikul Islam, addition IGP; and Anwar Hossain, addition IGP (supernumerary) of police Headquarters; and Md Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to three separate home ministry circulars signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul, the move was taken in public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of Public Service Act 2018.

Earlier, several top police officials, including two additional IGPs, were sent into forced retirement from public service after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 amid mass student protest and the interim government took over later on.