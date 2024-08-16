Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Aug 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Three more die of dengue

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Aug 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 74 this year.

During the period, 228 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 881 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 8,930 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

