Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:47 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:49 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Three more die on Biswa Ijtema ground

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:47 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:49 PM
Photo: Rashed Shumon

Three more devotees died in Ijtema ground today.

The deceased are Sherpur's Nowsher Ali, 65, Bhola's Quader Hossain, 55, and Netrokona's Shadhin Ahmed, 45.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Habibullah Raihan, media affairs coordinator of the Ijtema, confirmed the deaths to our Gazipur correspondent at noon today.

The reasons behind the deaths were not known immediately, he added.

Earlier, four worshipers died in the Ijtema ground and three others died at different places while coming to join the Biswa Ijtema.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নারায়ণগঞ্জ বিআইডব্লিউটিএ’র গুদামে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৭ ইউনিট

নারায়ণগঞ্জ নগরীর বরফকল এলাকায় বাংলাদেশ অভ্যন্তরীণ নৌ-পরিবহন কর্তৃপক্ষের (বিআইডব্লিউটিএ) গুদামে আগুন লেগেছে।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

দেশে বাড়ছে ক্যানসার রোগী, ২০৫০ সালে দ্বিগুণ হওয়ার আশঙ্কা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification