Three more die on Biswa Ijtema ground

Three more devotees died in Ijtema ground today.

The deceased are Sherpur's Nowsher Ali, 65, Bhola's Quader Hossain, 55, and Netrokona's Shadhin Ahmed, 45.

Habibullah Raihan, media affairs coordinator of the Ijtema, confirmed the deaths to our Gazipur correspondent at noon today.

The reasons behind the deaths were not known immediately, he added.

Earlier, four worshipers died in the Ijtema ground and three others died at different places while coming to join the Biswa Ijtema.