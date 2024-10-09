Three more additional IGPs sent into forced retirement

Three additional inspectors general of police (Addl IGPs) were sent into forced retirement today.

The officials are Addl IGP Barrister Harun Ur Rashid, Highway Police Chief Addl IGP Shahabuddin Khan, and former Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (currently serving in the Tourist Police) Kh Mahid Uddin.

In separate circulars issued by the home ministry and signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen, the moves were said to be in public interest.

The notifications also stated that the officers would receive their retirement benefits as per the regulations.

This follows the forced retirement of seven other senior police officials, including three Addl IGPs, on September 22.

Since the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5 amid mass student protests, at least two dozen top police officials have been forced into retirement under the interim government.