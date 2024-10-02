Up to three low pressure areas may form in the Bay in October: Met office

One of those could develop into depression or cyclone

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast one to three low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, one of which could develop into a depression or cyclone, this month.

Besides, due to heavy rainfall, there may be short-term floods in parts of northern, northeastern, and southeastern hilly regions, the BMD said in its monthly weather outlook yesterday.

However, the country's main rivers may maintain normal flow this month.

Overall, there is a possibility of higher than average rainfall in the country in the month. In the first half of this month, the southwest monsoon may gradually subside from Bangladesh.

In the northern and central regions of the country, moderate to severe thunderstorms may occur for two-four days, while light to moderate thunderstorms may occur across the country for three-five days.

Day and night temperatures may gradually decrease, but they could still be somewhat higher than normal.

The daily average evaporation rate may be between 2.5-4.5mm, and the average duration of bright daylight may be between 5 to 7 hours, according to the BMD forecast.

In September, there was 33 percent more rainfall than normal across the country. The average recorded rainfall last month across the country was 430mm, it added.

Rangpur division experienced normal rainfall, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions saw less than normal rainfall, and other divisions saw more than normal rainfall last month.

Due to the influence of active monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in various areas throughout the month.

The highest daily rainfall recorded was 378mm in Cox's Bazar on September 12.

The maximum temperature in the country last month was 39 degrees Celsius in Saidpur on September 21.

During last month, three low pressure systems formed in the Bay of Bengal. One of them developed into a deep depression and another one into a deep land depression.