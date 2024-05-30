Three lakh stranded as flash flood hits 4 upazilas of Sylhet

Around three lakh people in four upazilas of Sylhet remain stranded by a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in the bordering areas and India's Meghalaya.

With the help of locals, the administration last night started evacuation in the four upazilas. Flood centres have been opened for the affected people.

Gowainghat and Jaintiapur are the worst affected upazilas followed by Kanaighat and Zakiganj.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Surma River was flowing 166 centimetres above the danger level at Sylhet's Kanaighat point at 9:00am while Kushiyara was flowing 202cm above the danger mark at Zakiganj's Amolshid point.

At the same time, Sari River was flowing 95cm and 69cm above the danger level at Jaintiapur's Sarighat area and Gowainghat point.

Meanwhile, 355 millimetres of rainfall was recorded at Gowainghat's Jaflong point and 150mm at Jaintiapur's Lalakhal point until 9:00 am, according to the BWDB.

According to India's Meteorological Department, 634mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till this morning in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji area.

Sajidur Rahman Sajon, a resident of the Ferighat area in Jaintiapur, shared several Facebook posts last night asking to be rescued as he and his family were stranded in the flood.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

"All praise to the almighty. My family and I were rescued safely early this morning. We were terrified as the water was increasing faster than ever," he said.

Liaqat Ali, chairman of Jaintiapur upazila, said, "Except for the hilly areas, all areas have been submerged, leaving around one lakh people stranded. Though adverse conditions hampered rescue operation at night, it has gathered pace in the morning. People are taking shelter at 46 shelter centres."

Touhidul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer of Gowainghat, said, "Around 75 percent area of the upazila has been flooded. We are continuing rescue operation with the tourist boats of Jaflong and Bichnakandi."

"We prepared 56 shelter centres yesterday and more than 250 people have already been at the centres till this morning. Many people have already moved to higher places," he said.

Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet, said, "The flood situation is the worst in Gowainghat and Jaintiapur upazilas and the rescue operation is progressing with the help of locals. Bangladesh Army also completed recce in the areas and will join the rescue and relief drive if needed."

"We have opened a control room. Flood-affected people are being taken to the shelter centres and we are now working on distribution of relief to the affected people," he said.