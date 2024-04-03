Three killed as vehicles catch fire after tanker flips

7 others injured, 2 have 100pc burns

The charred remains of an oil tanker after it overturned and caught fire on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar’s Jordpul area yesterday morning. The incident left three people dead. Photo: Palash Khan

Three people were burnt to death and at least seven others, including a 10-year-old, were seriously injured after a tanker crashed and caught fire on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar yesterday morning.

The fire spread to a car, two other trucks, and a lorry, said Muhammad Alauddin, deputy assistant director of fire service.

Police identified the deceased as Nazrul Islam, 45, Iqbal Hossain, 28, and Helal Uddin, 40.

Iqbal, who was on a cement-laden truck, died at the scene, said Sub-Inspector Babul Miah of Savar Highway Police Station.

The two others died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

The injured people admitted to the facility are Abdus Salam, 35, Nironjon, 45, Al-Amin, 35, Sakib, 24, Milon Molla, 22, Muhammad Al Amin, 22, and Mim, 10.

Of them, Sakib sustained 100 percent burn injuries, reports UNB.

Locals said the tanker truck hit a pavement and rolled over and went up in flames around 5:35am. The fire spread to the other vehicles within moments, police said.

Six firefighting units from Savar and Hemayetpur brought the fire under control, said fire official Alauddin.

One of the injured, Salam, who was driving the car, said there was no passenger in his car, and the whole thing happened really fast.

As traffic movement was disrupted, long tailbacks were created.

The road was cleared after the damaged vehicles were removed around 2:00pm, police said.