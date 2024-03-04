Three killed, seven injured in road accidents

At least three people were killed and seven others injured in road accidents in Sylhet and Dinajpur yesterday, according to reports received from our local correspondents.

Two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed after it was hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila.

Two other people, whose identities could not be ascertained immediately, were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hakim, 38, and Mulchan Bibi, 50, of Mithamoin upazila in Kishoreganj district.

Parimal Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station, said an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Sylhet-bound truck in Aushkandi around 11:30am, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The highway police rescued the injured and sent them to Habiganj 250-bed District Hospital.

Following the accident, a tailback was created on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The situation became normal after an hour.

Meanwhile, a policeman was killed when a bus ran over his motorcycle in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet.

The dead was identified as Abul Hussain, a constable, said police.

The officer, stationed at Bahubal Police Station in Habiganj, was going to Zakiganj village when the accident occurred, said Masudul Amin, officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station.

A bus coming from the same direction ran over the motorcycle, killing him instantly, he said.

"We are trying to arrest the bus driver," he added.

His body has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy, and no case has been filed yet.

While in Dinajpur, five people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Bochaganj upazila yesterday.

The incident happened when a Dhaka-bound bus from Hanif Enterprise crashed into another from Shyamoli Paribahan at Gangapur village on Pirganj-Dinajpur road around 9:00am, said Nazrul Islam in-charge of Bochaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Four injured passengers and one staff member of Hanif Enterprise were taken to a hospital, while others received primary treatment and were discharged, Nazrul said.