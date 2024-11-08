Three killed in Satkhira road accident

Three people were killed as a truck hit a motorcycle on Satkhira-Khulna highway in Satkhira Sadar upazila early yesterday, said police.

The deceased are Arizul Gazi, 28, of Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila and Asadul Islam Fakir, 55, and Abdus Selim, 35, of Tala upazila in Satkhira.

Confirming the accident, Sadar Police Station's Sub-Inspector Biswajit Sarkar said a truck rammed a motorbike in Binerpota BSCIC area, leaving its driver and two pillion passengers dead on the spot. After recovery, the bodies were sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

The bodies will be handed over to the families upon autopsy, he said, adding that no one has been detained in this connection so far.