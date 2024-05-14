Three killed in road crashes

At least three people were killed in road accidents across the country yesterday.

In Thakurgaon, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck hit his bike on Thakurgaon-Gorea road in Salondor Madrasa area.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, said police.

Officer in Charge of Thakurgaon Police Station BM Firoz Waheed said the truck's driver and its staffers fled the scene with their vehicle.

Meanwhile, in Gopalganj, one person was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in College Mor area under Muksudpur upazila yesterday.

The deceased is Sher Ali Khan, 45, of Rupnagar Residential area of Mirpur-2 in Dhaka.

OC Md Arshaful Alam of Muksudpur Police Station said the accident took place when a Naril Express bus collided with a private car.

Police seized the bus, but the driver had fled.

In Faridpur, a man was killed after a truck hit his bike at Kapuriya Sodordi train line underpass area.

The deceased is Nishat Sikdar, 28, of Kapuriya Sodordi area, said SI Abdullah Hel Baki of Bhanga Highway Police Station.