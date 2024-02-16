Three killed as lorry hits auto-rickshaw

Three people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a collision between a lorry and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Rangamati-Chattogram highway in Rangamati Sadar upazila yesterday.

The accident took place around 9:35am at Shalbagan area under Sadar upazila.

Among the three deceased, two were identified as Nabir Hossain and Md Hafiz.

Quoting witnesses, police said a Chattogram-bound lorry, involved in road repair, rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, causing both vehicles to plunge into a roadside ditch, leaving one dead on the spot and five others critically injured.

The injured were taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital where physicians declared two of them dead, said Additional Police Superintendent of Police in Rangamati Md Maruf Ahmed.