Three killed in Khulna road accident

Our Correspondent, Khulna
Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:18 AM

Three people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an engine-driven rickshaw-van in Paikgacha upazila of Khulna yesterday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Ismail, 60, the van driver.

The identities of two other deceased who were the motorcycle riders are yet to be known.

Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Paikgacha Police Station, said the accident happened around 10:00am near a bridge.

Police seized both the vehicles.  The bodies were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

