Fri Jun 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Three killed, 25 hurt in road accidents

Fri Jun 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Three people were killed and 25 injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Tangail, a pickup driver and his helper were killed as the vehicle hit a truck from behind on Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in the Analiabari area.

Driver Shipon Ali, 40, from Kushtia; and his helper Muhammad Aslam, 55, from Bagerhat died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to the families.

Meanwhile, at least 25 passengers were injured as a bus fell into a ditch beside Tangail-Mymensingh road at Shahpur in Ghatail upazila. The accident happened as the driver lost his control over the steering.

In Thakurgaon, a woman was killed when a truck ran her over while she was walking along Ranishankoil-Pirganj road at Patgaon village in Ranishankoil upazila.

Fatema Begum,60, from Gogor Majhatala village in the upazila, died on the spot. Police detained the driver.

 

