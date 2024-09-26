Three kidnapped tourists rescued

Three tourists were kidnapped when they were returning from Sajek to Khagrachhari on their private vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Some Bangalee miscreants intercepted their vehicle, held them hostage, and demanded Tk 50 lakh as ransom, the victims said.

However, shortly after the abduction, the kidnappers released them when they sensed law enforcement were coming to the rescue.

The incident took place near Boalkhali fish market area of ​​Dighinala in Khagrachari around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police (SP) of Khagrachhari, confirmed the incident.

The victims were identified as SM Nahiduzzaman, 38, Mamun Fakir, 38, and Zobair Alam 28, all hailing from Nagorkanda upazila of Faridpur district.

While talking to the journalists at the Khagrachhari Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, the rescued tourists said as they reached the baily bridge near ​​Boalkhali fish market area in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari, a group of unidentified miscreants intercepted their vehicle.

They forced them to get out of their car, accusing them of reckless driving, and took them all to a nearby saw mill.

The miscreants at first demanded Tk 50 lakh as ransom, they said, adding that when they expressed their inability to pay, the kidnappers shifted them to a remote area and assaulted them.

They ordered them to make phone calls to relatives seeking the amount for business purposes, the victims said.

One of the contacted relatives realised the matter and informed police officials in Khagrachhari.

Nahiduzzaman told the journalists that the Khagchhari SP made several calls to his cellphone number.

As the miscreants confirmed through Truecaller that the calls were coming from the SP's number, they released the victims sensing a possible rescue operation by law enforcers.

The tourists said there were eight abductors and all of them were Bangalees.

Khagrachhari SP Arefin Jewel told The Daily Star that the three tourists had gone to Sajek on Friday.

"Following the violence that broke out in the hill district, they were trapped there. While returning in their private car this Tuesday, unknown abductors intercepted them at Dighinala area and held them hostage," Jewel said.

Later, the abductors phoned their family, demanding ransom of Tk 50 lakh, said the police official adding, "When the family informed us of the matter, we informed the army."

After joint efforts by the police and the army, at one point, the abductors were forced to release them, he said.

A case was filed with Dighinala Police Station, said the SP.