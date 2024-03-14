Three injured in BCL attack at DU

Three students of Dhaka University were allegedly attacked by Chhatra League activists yesterday on the university campus.

The attack was allegedly led by Tauhidul Islam, general secretary of the Shahbagh Unit BCL.

The injured Rezwan Ahmed Rifat, Shahinur Islam Rasel, and Sakib Azad Turjo were taken to DMCH for treatment.

Rezwan, a victim, said they were attending a religious discussion at a mosque in Bangabandhu Tower. Then some people asked them to leave. When they got out, some BCL activists came with motorcycles and beat them.

The victims alleged that Sirajul Haque, president of Bangabandhu Tower Employee Welfare Association, called the BCL activists.

Both Sirajul and Tauhidul denied the allegations.