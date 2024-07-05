Three, including mother, son, die inside septic tank

Three people, including a mother and her son, lost their lives after falling into a septic tank in Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur yesterday.

The deceased are Delwara Begum, 55, her son Ida Mia, 35, and their neighbour Iblul Mia, 35.

According to Abdur Rashid, chairman of Gopalpur union, the incident occurred early in the morning when Delwara Begum set a ladder beside the septic tank and climbed it to collect vegetables from the tin roof.

She slipped and fell into the open tank.

Her son Ida Mia entered the tank in an attempt to rescue his mother.

When both failed to respond to the calls of locals, Iblul Mia, their neighbour, also entered the tank to help them, but he met the same tragic fate.

Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies around 7:30am, said Moshiur Rahman, inspector of Mithapukur fire service.