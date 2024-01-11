Three held with 5,170 yaba pills

Rab arrested three persons with 5,170 yaba tablets during a raid in Mograpara area of Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Tuesday.

The arrestees are Kusum alias Kulsum, 30, of Cumilla; Nasima, 26, of Patuakhali; and Md Yusuf, 53, of Cumilla, said ASP Sanad Barua in a press release yesterday.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees said they get the contraband from Chattogram and supply them to various spots across the country, including Dhaka.

A case was filed with Sonargaon Police Station.