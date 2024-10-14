Three funerals instead of one

Woman dies on way to mother’s burial; her cousin loses life in same crash

Nupur Akhtar had barely come to terms with the grief of losing her mother when fate dealt a second, cruel blow.

The 23-year-old RMG worker from Dhaka's Ashulia left for Gaibandha early yesterday to attend her mother's funeral. But she never made it. A road accident in Bogura claimed her life just hours after her mother's death.

Nupur, her cousin Runa Akhtar, 19, and her husband Rakibul Islam, 29, set off at dawn on a motorcycle, desperate to reach Gaibandha in time for the funeral.

But tragedy struck around 7:30am in Bogura's Dhonmundi area, where poor road conditions caused their bike to skid.

In that brief moment of chaos, an unidentified truck ran over them, killing Nupur and Runa on the spot, said Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge of the Bogura Sherpur Highway Police.

Rakibul was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, he added. "The truck fled before it could be identified," he said.

Fire Service officer Bakhtiar Uddin, who responded to the scene, said, "When we arrived, the two women had already died. We rushed Rakibul to the hospital and handed over the bodies to the police."

The family, shattered by the double tragedy, has chosen not to file a case.

They were preparing to hold one funeral, now they would have to arrange three.

Nupur's father, Nazrul Islam, from Dakhin Gidari village in Gaibandha, now mourns the death both his wife and daughter.

Runa Akhter's parents too were struggling to cope with the loss of their beloved daughter.

None of the family members were in any situation to talk to this correspondent.