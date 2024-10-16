Three of a family killed in road accident

Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased are Nur Jahan, 55; her daughter Kajol Rekha, 25; and Rekha's 6-month-old son Anas.

The injured are Saiful Islam and Nizam Uddin.

A Dhaka-bound corn-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Khoiyachhara Waterfall Road around 1:15pm, leaving all five passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured, said Sohel Sarker, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Highway Police Station.

Pedestrians and locals rescued and took the injured to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared three of them dead, the OC said.

"The family was returning from a programme in Sitakunda," said Amena Khatun, a relative of the deceased.

Imam Hossain, station officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station, said the two injured have been shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

OC Sohel Sarker said police seized the truck and auto-rickshaw, adding that the auto-rickshaw is unregistered.