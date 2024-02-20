Three-day lit conference for expatriates starts Thursday

With the aim of connecting Bangladeshi expatriates living across the globe to their roots, Center for NRB Foundation (CNF) will hold a three-day literature and culture conference in the capital, which will begin on Thursday.

The first "NRB/PBO Literature and Culture Conference Dhaka 2024," to be held at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy, is expected to feature more than 200 non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and people of Bangladeshi origin (PBO), said organisers.

While announcing the conference yesterday during a press conference on the academy premises, CNF Founding President ME Chowdhury Shamim said every year a significant number of Bangladeshi expatriates take part in the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair, but there is no separate arrangement for them.

The conference could be a platform to highlight their literary and cultural achievements, he said, adding that they are expecting to hold the conference every year.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman said Bangladeshis have made their footmarks in different countries where they have been involved in upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and Language Movement.