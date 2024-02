The Department of Environment yesterday fined three brick kiln owners in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan a total of Tk 13.5 lakh. Executive Magistrate Sultana Saleha Sumi, led the drive.

Khaja Bricks and Sajid Bricks were fined Tk 5 lakh each, while Star Green Bricks Company Tk 3.5 lakh for air pollution, she said.

Police and fire service helped during the drive, she added.

Munshiganj DoE Deputy Director Mizanur Rahman said they will continue the drives.