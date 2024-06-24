Three bodies recovered in Dinajpur, Rangpur

The police yesterday recovered three bodies from separate locations in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

The deceased are Mohammad Ali, 16, an easy bike driver of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur; Shahinur Islam, 35, of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur; and Md Mominur Rahman, 60, of Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur.

Rangpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bazlur Rashid said they recovered the body of Mohammad Ali from a crop field at Katabari village.

Ali had been missing since Friday. Police suspect that criminals killed him and snatched his easy bike.

Shahinur, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, was found dead on the bank of the Karatoa river.

Meanwhile, Mominur died at a hospital yesterday, more than a month after he was attacked over family dispute.

Phulbari Police Station OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the recovery of the body.

The police are investigating all three cases.