Three BNP leaders get anticipatory bail from HC

The High Court yesterday granted anticipatory bail to three BNP leaders and lawyers -- Zainul Abedin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon -- for three weeks in two cases filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence and preventing police from discharging duties on October 28.

The HC, however, ordered them to surrender before the lower court concerned in three weeks.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order.

The HC granted the anticipatory bail to the accused as they are senior lawyers and said the order of their bail will not be applicable as reference for bail of other accused in the case.

During hearing of the bail petitions, the HC bench said the attack on the chief justice's residence is the attack on the heart of the judiciary, which cannot be accepted in any manner.