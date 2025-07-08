Threats, cases undermine July spirit

Say Press Club leaders

Leaders of the Jatiya Press Club yesterday said incidents of threats to the media and the trend of filing cases against media workers on charges of attempted murder go against the spirit of the July uprising.

In a statement, its President Hasan Hafiz and General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan expressed concern over a "threat to the media by a July movement leader".

They said one of the reasons behind the student-led uprising was to ensure freedom of expression and the press.

"Threatening the media is an obstacle and interference in achieving that goal."

They also said if anyone is aggrieved by the role of the media, the Bangladesh Press Council is there to provide redress.

One can also go to court according to the existing rules of law, they added.

"But, we believe, such threat is an obstacle to the establishment, practice, and development of democratic culture in the country," the statement said.