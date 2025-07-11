Thousands suffer for lack of a bridge

A bridge that collapsed three years ago in Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila has yet to be repaired, leaving thousands of residents in misery.

Locals said the steel bridge on the Polashikura–Batkuchi Tilapara road over the Chellakhali river was destroyed by flash floods in 2023.

Thousands of people from at least 10 villages, including Batkuchi, Meshkura, Somschura, Somoschura, Baromari, Polashikura, Andharupara, Dhalukuna, Sekerchura, and Bonarpara, depend on the bridge throughout the year.

Residents frequently need to visit Mission Hospital, Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, Union Parishad Health Centre, and Baromari Christian Mission. Tourists heading to Madhutila Ecopark also travel along this road.

Although the upazila headquarters is only a few kilometres from the bridge site, the absence of a concrete bridge has forced people to take detours of eight to 10 kilometres, causing immense hardship and additional financial and time costs.

During the monsoon, the situation worsens.

"As this is a frontier area, it gets hit by flash floods almost every year. A properly planned and well-designed bridge must be constructed to ease the long-standing suffering of the people," said Md Moznu Miah, a school teacher.

Farmers are particularly hard hit.

"We can't get fair prices for our produce because we cannot transport it easily to local bazaars. Middlemen take the lion's share, and many farmers are forced to sell at lower prices," said Mohammad Waliullah, a farmer from Batkuchi village.

Md Jamal Uddin, chairman of Puragoan Union Parishad, said locals have long demanded a concrete bridge, but the appeal has gone unheard.

He said around 500 students from the area cross the river daily to attend schools. "In the rainy season, children cross the river at great risk. Sometimes they have to stop going to school when flash floods inundate the area," he added.

Contacted, Md Golam Kibria Pioul, upazila engineer of the Local Government and Engineering Department, said a spot survey and soil test were conducted, and a proposal for constructing a 100-metre bridge at the site was submitted last year. If approved, construction will begin, he added.