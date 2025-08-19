Thousands suffer as bridge collapses in Mymensingh

A 34-foot bridge over the Ayman river in Muktagacha upazila of Mymensingh collapsed recently, leaving thousands of people in severe hardship.

The collapse cut off communication between the two banks, forcing people to cross on foot.

Locals said several days of heavy rainfall increased the river's water pressure, while soil erosion at both ends of the bridge contributed to the collapse.

Built in 2001, the bridge was located at Amodpur Kandigoan village on Muktagacha Natun Bazar to Dapunia Road.

Residents alleged that recent excavation work by the Water Development Board (WDB) in the river, carried out without protective measures, weakened the structure's foundation and hastened its collapse.

Imam Uddin Mukta, a veteran journalist, said the bridge had been the only means of communication for thousands of people from several villages, including students travelling to educational institutions.

Shamsul Islam of Kandigoan village said the bridge was built in response to long-standing demands from local residents and had brought economic self-sufficiency to the area. Its sudden collapse, he added, has left farmers devastated as they are unable to transport their produce smoothly.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, upazila engineer of LGED in Muktagacha, alleged that the unplanned excavation by WDB caused the collapse.

To reduce public suffering, he said they have started filling the broken portion of the bridge with sandbags and are setting up a temporary bamboo bridge.

Higher authorities have been informed to take urgent steps for reconstruction.

Atikul Islam, UNO of Muktagacha, said he had informed the district administration for further action.

Contacted, SM Abid Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of WDB in Mymensingh, denied the allegations. He said letters had been sent to the upazila administration, Project Implementation Officer (PIO), Roads and Highways, and LGED before excavation, urging necessary measures to protect the bridge.

"The matter has been discussed at the district coordination meeting. We mentioned that unplanned construction of bridges and culverts without properly maintaining the river boundary according to CS map is the main problem," he said.